Netflix film The Piano Lesson led the field with 14 NAACP Image Award nominations on Tuesday.

The drama, based on the August Wilson play of the same name, stars John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler as siblings who clash over an heirloom piano that reflects their family's history and past enslavement.

Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist was the most-nominated TV series, nabbing nine nods, while rapper GloRilla was the most-nominated music artist with six nominations.

Keke Palmer earned four nominations for her work on various projects, including hosting the game show Password and the podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, and voice acting in the animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

Hip-hop stars Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and Usher are also each up for four awards.

Palmer, Lamar, Cynthia Erivo Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe are competing for the top individual prize of Entertainer of the Year.

Winners will be announced at a Feb. 22 ceremony, airing on BET and CBS.

"The NAACP Image Awards stand as a testament to the brilliance, resilience, and impact of Black creatives, innovators, and changemakers," Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, said in a statement Tuesday.

"BET is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP to celebrate Black excellence in all forms. Together, we shine a light on the stories, voices, and artistry that shape culture and drive progress."