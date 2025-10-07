Jumanji, Jungle Cruise and Fast & Furious star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is addressing last weekend's disappointing box office results for his latest film, The Smashing Machine.

"From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine," Johnson said Monday in a post that has already gotten more than 300,000 "likes."

"In our storytelling world, you can't control box office results -- but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity. It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, DJ."

The A24 film is based on the true story about MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

It earned positive reviews from critics and was recently celebrated at the Venice Film Festival, however it earned only $6 million at the North American box office last weekend, coming in at No. 3 behind Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another.