Superman actor Nicholas Hoult has announced he is recovering from knee surgery and will miss a planned appearance at New York Comic Con later this week.

Hoult broke the news in a video on NYCC's social media accounts Monday.

"I'm so sorry to tell you that I won't be able to join you this time," the actor said.

"Unfortunately, I had knee surgery a couple of weeks ago and I can't walk or fly yet, so I'm not going to be able to make it. I was really looking forward to it, so I'm sorry. I hope you have a wonderful weekend and, hopefully, I'll be joining you in the near future and I'll get to see you all soon."

In addition to his role of Lex Luthor in the latest incarnation of Superman, Hoult is also known for performances in Skins, the X-Men franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great.