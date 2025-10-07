Cast members Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Jacob Elordi and Felix Kammerer, and writer-director Guillermo del Toro attended the premiere of Netflix's Frankenstein at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest adaptation of Mary Shelley's Gothic classic is set to open in theaters Oct. 17.

It will stream on Netflix Nov. 7.

The film is a fresh take on the "tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation," a synopsis said.