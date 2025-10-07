Pop music star -- and current box office queen -- Taylor Swift updated Jimmy Fallon on her recent engagement and her latest album when she visited the Tonight Show on Monday.

2025 saw Swift get engaged to football star Travis Kelce, release her 12th record, The Life of a Showgirl, and a companion movie called Taylor Swift : The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

Swift said she wanted the tone of her new album to show a less serious side of her public persona in which she is "funny and feisty and having a blast and flirty and sort of tongue-in-cheek and a little scandalous."

After Fallon joked that her huge diamond engagement ring was blinding him, she allowed him to inspect him, revealed: "I look at it constantly. It doesn't feel, in any way, normal to me."

She went on to call Kelce her "favorite person I have ever met."

"The fact that this is the person I get to hang out with every day forever... that's the whole thing of that," Swift said. "This [ring] represents that."

She recalled how Kelce seemed uncharacteristically nervous about having her on his podcast at their home to announce the name and release date of Showgirl.

When it was over, he asked her if she wanted to take a walk in their backyard with a glass of wine to which she said she replied, "I'm always going to want to do that."

She realized what was going on when she saw beautiful floral displays set up "like a secret garden."

"It was the best possible case scenario," she said.