Maggie Q's 'Ballard' renewed for S2 on Prime Video
UPI News Service, 10/07/2025
Prime Video has announced it renewed its Los Angeles police detective drama Ballard for a second season.
The Bosch spinoff is based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels and stars Maggie Q as the titular heroine, who specializes in cold cases.
"We are excited to share that the Bosch universe will continue to expand with a second season of Ballard for our global Prime Video customers," Lauren Lancaster from Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement Monday.
"The audience response to Ballard has been phenomenal, resonating with audiences worldwide thanks to its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances from Maggie Q and the entire cast. We can't wait for fans to experience everything Season 2 has in store."
