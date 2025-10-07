Prime Video has announced it renewed its Los Angeles police detective drama Ballard for a second season.

The Bosch spinoff is based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels and stars Maggie Q as the titular heroine, who specializes in cold cases.

"We are excited to share that the Bosch universe will continue to expand with a second season of Ballard for our global Prime Video customers," Lauren Lancaster from Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement Monday.

"The audience response to Ballard has been phenomenal, resonating with audiences worldwide thanks to its gripping storytelling and outstanding performances from Maggie Q and the entire cast. We can't wait for fans to experience everything Season 2 has in store."

The cast also includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.