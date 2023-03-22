Smash is being adapted as a Broadway musical.

The new stage musical is based on the NBC series of the same name, which aired for two seasons from 2012 to 2013.

Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, who produced the TV series, announced the project Wednesday. The trio will serve as lead producers on the Broadway adaptation.

Susan Stroman (The Producers) will direct the musical, which features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote songs for the original show. The show is expected to debut during the 2024-2025 season.

The Smash series starred Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle and Megan Hilty as members of a New York theater company. The show followed the group as they put on Broadway musicals.

"Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage. We now have an incredible creative team, and I'm looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago," Spielberg said in a statement.

"Ever since the show ended in 2012, not a week goes by that someone doesn't ask us when they will see Smash as a musical. We think we've come up with something the die-hard series fans will love but that will also be exciting for people who never saw an episode of the show. Above all else it will be a valentine to the Broadway musical and the exhilarating rollercoaster ride of bringing one to life," Meron added.

The Broadway adaptation will also see the characters prepare to put on the musical Bombshell but will "depart liberally from the series."