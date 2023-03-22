The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the 69th annual British Academy Television Awards on May 14, with the BAFTA Television Craft Awards to take place April 23.

This is Going to Hurt, a BBC One medical comedy-drama starring Ben Whishaw, and The Responder, a BBC One police drama starring Martin Freeman, lead the nominees with six nominations each.

Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters and Slow Horses, Netflix's The Crown and BBC's The English follow with five nominations each, while BBC's Am I Being Unreasonable? and Somewhere Boy, Channel 4's Big Boys and Netflix's Top Boy each received four nominations.

Among the networks, the BBC leads with 81 total nominations, followed by Channel 4 with 33, Netflix with 24, ITV with 19, Apple TV+ with 15, Sky with 14 and Disney+ with eight.

"Huge congratulations to all our nominees. Today a record number of entries in Television and Craft resulted in 128 nominations, demonstrating fantastic strength and depth in programming and talent in 2022," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release.

Top nominations for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards include:

The Responder: Drama Series, Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Music: Fiction, Writer Drama

This is Going to Hurt: Leading Actor, Mini Series, Director: Fiction, Editing: Fiction, Scripted Casting, Writer Drama

Bad Sisters: Drama Series, Supporting Actress, Director: Fiction, Scripted Casting, Titles and Graphic Identity

The Crown: Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Costume Design, Editing: Fiction, Sound: Fiction

The English: Leading Actor, Costume Design, Director: Fiction, Original Music: Fiction, Production Design

Slow Horses: Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, Editing: Fiction, Original Music: Fiction, Sound: Fiction

See a full list of nominations here.