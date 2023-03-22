Renfield follows R.M. Renfield (Hoult), the longtime servant of the vampire Dracula (Cage). After years of abuse, Renfield decides to take on Dracula with the help of police officer Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).
"In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula. Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency," an official synopsis reads.
