Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Renfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the comedy horror film Wednesday featuring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage

Renfield follows R.M. Renfield (Hoult), the longtime servant of the vampire Dracula (Cage). After years of abuse, Renfield decides to take on Dracula with the help of police officer Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

"In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula. Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency," an official synopsis reads.

Renfield is written by Ryan Ridley, based on an original idea by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), and directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez and Shohreh Aghdashloo also star.

Renfield opens in theaters April 14.

Hoult is known for starring in The Favourite and the Hulu series The Great. He most recently starred in the film The Menu.