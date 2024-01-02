News of the renewal follows the Season 3 finale, which debuted Dec. 27.
In Season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre event occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," an official synopsis reads.
Apple TV+ has yet to announce premiere dates for Season 4 and Season 5.
