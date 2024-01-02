Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Badland Hunters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama Monday featuring Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee.

Badland Hunters is written by Kim Bo-tong and directed by Heo Myung-haeng.

Lee plays Nam San, a formidable hunter navigating the treacherous wilderness of post-apocalyptic Seoul, a world where chaos reigns supreme.

"In Badland Hunters, viewers will be transported into a desolate yet captivating landscape, where survival is a luxury and alliances are unstable as the ruined world they inhabit," an official description reads.

Lee Hee-jun, Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eui and An Ji-hye also star.

Badland Hunters premieres Jan. 26 on Netflix.

Lee is known for starring in Train to Busan and the Marvel film Eternals.