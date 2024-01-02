Queer Eye will return for an eighth season in January.

Netflix announced a premiere date, Jan. 24, for Season 8 on Tuesday.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the reality series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The show follows Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, aka the Fab Five, as they help transform the lives of individuals in different U.S. cities.

Season 8 will take place in New Orleans.

Berk, the resident design expert on Queer Eye, announced in November that Season 8 will be his last.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," he said on Instagram. "I love you all so so much and I'll meet you Nola for one final season."

Queer Eye first premiered on Netflix in 2018.