Michelle Yeoh is a grandmother.

The 61-year-old actress and her husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, celebrated Tuesday after Todt's son, Nicolas Todt, welcomed his first child, daughter Maxime, with his wife, Darina.

Yeoh shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of baby Maxime's foot.

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024," she captioned the post. "we are so truly blessed... can't tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

Yeoh's post caused some confusion, with some congratulating Yeoh and Todt on the birth. Yeoh followed up with another post that clarified the baby is her grandchild.

"Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime," she wrote.

Yeoh and Todt married in Switzerland in July after getting engaged in 2004. Todt confirmed his marriage to Yeoh on social media after Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa first spilled the news.

"Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has discreetly spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle," he wrote.

Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actress who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once, The School for Good and Evil and A Haunting in Venice. She will star in the new Netflix series The Brothers Sun.