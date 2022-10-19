Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Slow Horses Season 2.

Slow Horses is a spy thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. The series follows the "Slow Horses," a group of dysfunctional MI5 agents who become entangled in dangerous schemes.

The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), River Cartwright (Lowden) and the Slow Horses face new threats after an ex-service agent is found dead.

"In Season 2, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident," an official description reads.

Season 2 is directed by Jeremy Lovering, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith and Graham Yost as executive producers.

The new season will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released Fridays.