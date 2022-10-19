Slow Horses is a spy thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. The series follows the "Slow Horses," a group of dysfunctional MI5 agents who become entangled in dangerous schemes.
The trailer shows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), River Cartwright (Lowden) and the Slow Horses face new threats after an ex-service agent is found dead.
"In Season 2, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident," an official description reads.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.