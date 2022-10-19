Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding.

The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder novel of the same name. The film follows Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), two siblings who reluctantly attend the wedding of their wealthy estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) with their mother, Donna (Janney).

Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan and Tony Goldwyn also have roles.

The film is written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, aka the Molyneux sisters, and directed by Claire Scanlon (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Good Place).

The People We Hate at the Wedding premieres Nov. 18 on Prime Video.

Janney is known for The West Wing and Mom, while Bell starred on Veronica Mars and The Good Place.