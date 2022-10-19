HBO Max is teasing The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. The show follows four roommates at the fictional Essex College as they experience the ups and downs of college life.

The Season 2 trailer shows Kimberly (Chalamet), Bela (Kaur), Leighton (Rapp) and Whitney (Scott) plan a sex-positive "striptacular" and navigate new relationship challenges.

"Season 2 returns November 17 with more college chaos, wild parties, messy relationships and of course the new hot guys on campus," an official description reads.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 premieres Nov. 17 on HBO Max.

Kaling is an actress, writer and producer known for playing Kelly Kapoor on The Office and creating and starring on The Mindy Project. She also created the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which will return for a fourth and final season in 2023.