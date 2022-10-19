CBS is renewing three of its new series for second seasons.

Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd have all been picked up after successful first seasons, according to a press release from CBS. Nielsen ratings show that the shows are the three most popular new programs of the season.

Fire Country is the 2022-2023 season's most watched new show with an average of 8.26 million viewers. East New York is averaging 7.37 million viewers, making it the second most popular new show of the season and the most popular new show among African-American viewers. So Help Me Todd is ranked third in viewership for a new show with an average of 6.48 million viewers.

"We are thrilled to have the three most-watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continue to grow each week," said Kelly Kahl the president of CBS Entertainment.

Fire Country airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT, East New York airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT and So Help Me Todd airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT.