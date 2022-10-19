South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Boys Like You."

The "Boys Like You" teaser shows the members of Itzy sing and dance in a pink boxing ring. The members are also seen dressed as angels at a Halloween party.

Itzy released a first teaser for the video Monday that shows the members catch the attention of a man dressed as a knight at the party.

The group will release "Boys Like You" and the full music video Friday.

"Boys Like You" will mark Itzy's first English-language single.

The group will kick off the North American leg of their Checkmate world tour Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.