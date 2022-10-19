1899, the new show from Baran bo Ordar and Jantje Friese, the creators of the German-language sci-fi series Dark, will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17.
ADVERTISEMENT
The official poster for the series shows a ship heading into a triangle-shaped hole in the ocean with the tagline "what is lost will be found." Netflix tweeted out a teaser on Sept. 13 with the caption "what we know is just a drop in the ocean."
On Wednesday, Netflix Geeked tweeted "your journey begins in this new series from the creators of DARK. 1899 is only on Netflix November 17," along with a new poster promoting the series.
"Passengers on an immigrant ship traveling to the new continent get caught in a mysterious riddle when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea," reads an official plot synopsis of the series set in the titular year of 1899.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.