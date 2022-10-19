1899, the new show from Baran bo Ordar and Jantje Friese, the creators of the German-language sci-fi series Dark, will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17.

The official poster for the series shows a ship heading into a triangle-shaped hole in the ocean with the tagline "what is lost will be found." Netflix tweeted out a teaser on Sept. 13 with the caption "what we know is just a drop in the ocean."

On Wednesday, Netflix Geeked tweeted "your journey begins in this new series from the creators of DARK. 1899 is only on Netflix November 17," along with a new poster promoting the series.

"Passengers on an immigrant ship traveling to the new continent get caught in a mysterious riddle when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea," reads an official plot synopsis of the series set in the titular year of 1899.