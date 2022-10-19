Roku Channel released the trailer for Season 3 of Chrissy's Court Wednesday. The Chrissy Teigen courtroom show returns Friday.

Teigan presides over real small claims court cases with her mother, Pepper Thai as bailiff. Teigen's judgments are final and legally binding.

One of Season 3's cases involves a doll presumed to be haunted. Teigen accuses the defendant of sleeping with the doll.

Teigen also reprimands her mother for whispering, "Order" too softly. Thai primes herself to use pepper spray on unruly defendants.

A female defendant accuses the plaintiff of prostituting her for chicken wings. Teigen states that in her court, "Flattery will get you everywhere."

Chrissy's Court began as a Quibi original show. The show moved to Roku for its second season after the collapse of Quibi.

Season 3 includes 10 episodes, running approximately 10 minutes each, devoting each episode to a single case. All episodes release Friday.