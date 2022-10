HBO announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will premier Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony itself will be held at 7 p.m. PST on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year, Judas Priest, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Eminem , the Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton , will be inducted for musical excellence. Additionally, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be inducted for early influence. Jimmy Iovine , Allen Grubman and Sylvia Robinson will be inducted for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The pre-ceremony red carpet, hosted by Bevy Smith, will be livestreaming on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's official YouTube channel.