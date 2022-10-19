'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
UPI News Service, 10/19/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Christmas with You.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.
Christmas with You follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star feeling burnt out with her career, who takes a break to meet a young fan, Christina (Deja Monique Cruz). Angelina finds inspiration and a romance with Christina's father (Prinze).
"Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love," an official description reads.
Christmas with You premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.
Prinze is known for the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer and the romantic comedy She's All That. Christmas with You marks the actor's first major on-screen film role in more than 10 years.
"As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn't have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with," Prinze told Netflix's Tudum. "They made me love this business again."
Garcia is known for the series George Lopez, Dexter and Lucifer.
