'Welcome to Chippendales' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani creates empire
UPI News Service, 10/19/2022
Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Welcome to Chippendales.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Tuesday featuring Kumail Nanjiani.
Welcome to Chippendales explores the founding of the Chippendales male stripping group, established in 1979. Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, who founded the Chippendales.
The series is inspired by the K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.
"Welcome to Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire -- and let nothing stand in the way in the process," an official description reads.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.