Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden has signed on to star in Apple TV+'s adaptation of Philip Kerr's bestselling Berlin Noir book series.

Set in the 1920s, the origin story for detective Bernie Gunther will be filmed in Berlin.

Writer and executive producer Peter Straughan -- whose credits include Conclave, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Wolf Hall -- will be the show-runner. Oscar-winner Tom Hanks is among the series' producers.

"Bernie is a police officer, newly promoted to the intimidating and elite Berlin Murder Squad, and must investigate what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society," a synopsis said.

"Bernie's Berlin is a city of unprecedented freedom and dizzying turbulence, the Nazis just a distant nightmare waiting in the wings. With the political and social world shifting to a new norm, we see Bernie fighting for truth, whatever the cost."

No other casting has been announced yet.