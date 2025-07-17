Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child.

"Welp now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt, 29, captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram Wednesday.

The montage included pictures of her and Davidson, 31, looking casual and happy together, then attending an ultrasound appointment and watching images of their baby on a TV screen.

TMZ reported the baby is due this winter. There's no word yet on the baby's gender.

People.com said the couple have been dating since March and moved in together in May.