Audra McDonald's 'Gypsy' revival to close Aug. 17 on Broadway
UPI News Service, 07/17/2025
Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's revival of the Broadway musical, Gypsy, is set to close on Aug. 17.
Co-starring Danny Burstein and Joy Woods, the show will have played 28 previews and 269 regular performances by the time its final curtain drops.
The show features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
"[Director] George C. Wolfe's exquisite production of Gypsy managed to both capture the full integrity of the original, without changing a word, and at the same time brought a historic new level of depth with his casting the magnificent Audra McDonald," David Saint, representative for the Laurents Estate, said in a statement Wednesday.
"He shed a complex light of racial awareness on this quintessential American story, one that would make Arthur, the lifelong advocate for social justice, extremely proud."
