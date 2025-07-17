Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's revival of the Broadway musical, Gypsy, is set to close on Aug. 17.

Co-starring Danny Burstein and Joy Woods, the show will have played 28 previews and 269 regular performances by the time its final curtain drops.

The show features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

"[Director] George C. Wolfe's exquisite production of Gypsy managed to both capture the full integrity of the original, without changing a word, and at the same time brought a historic new level of depth with his casting the magnificent Audra McDonald," David Saint, representative for the Laurents Estate, said in a statement Wednesday.

"He shed a complex light of racial awareness on this quintessential American story, one that would make Arthur, the lifelong advocate for social justice, extremely proud."