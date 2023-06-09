Netflix is teasing the new series Skull Island.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anime series Friday.

Skull Island is part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which features King Kong, Godzilla and other Toho. Co. characters. The franchise also includes the live-action films Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017).

The trailer shows a group of explorers come across Skull Island while searching for a missing girl. The island is home to prehistoric monsters, including the giant ape Kong.

"Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth -- a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer for the show in May.

Skull Island is produced by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania), with Brian Duffield as writer and executive producer.

The series premieres June 22.