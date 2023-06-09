'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
UPI News Service, 06/09/2023
Netflix is teasing the new series Skull Island.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the anime series Friday.
Skull Island is part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which features King Kong, Godzilla and other Toho. Co. characters. The franchise also includes the live-action films Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017).
The trailer shows a group of explorers come across Skull Island while searching for a missing girl. The island is home to prehistoric monsters, including the giant ape Kong.
"Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth -- a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong," an official synopsis reads.
