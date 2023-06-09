Carrie Underwood is back with new music.

The country music singer, 40, released a single and lyric video for the song "Take Me Out" on Friday.

"Take Me Out" appears on the deluxe edition of Underwood's album Denim & Rhinestones, which the singer announced Friday.

The deluxe version will also feature the single "Out of That Truck" and four other new songs.

"I love the Denim & Rhinestones album so much that we've added 6 more tracks and have a deluxe version coming September 22, which includes my new single #OutOfThatTruck!" Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Underwood originally released Denim & Rhinestones in June 2022. The album features the singles "Ghost Story" and "Hate My Heart," along with 10 other tracks.

"I love to fully immerse myself in the eras I get to create, the songs I get to make," Underwood told Good Morning America at the time. "I feel like I'm just living in this beautiful world, in denim and rhinestones, and it just makes me happy."

Underwood is promoting Denim & Rhinestones with an arena tour that originally kicked off in October 2022. She will next perform June 17 at Rogue Music Fest in Central Point, Ore.