South Korean boy band BTS has released a new song in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The K-pop group released the single "Take Two" on Friday ahead of its 10th anniversary Festa celebration.

"Take Two" is an ode to BTS' fans, known as ARMY, and celebrates the group's "second chapter," according to a statement from HYBE.

BTS announced in May that it will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its annual Festa festival in Seoul. The celebration will kick off June 12 and run through June 25, with the main event to take place June 17 in Yeouido, Seoul.

BTS' official anniversary is June 13. The group made its debut with the single "2 Cool 4 Skool" in 2013 and has since released nine studio albums and eight EPs.

BTS has been on hiatus since October 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Earlier this week, BTS member Suga joined Halsey on "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)," a song for the video game Diablo IV.