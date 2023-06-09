Mike Batayeh's death was announced Friday. Batayeh died June 1 according to statements from his family and manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN confirmed the news with Batayeh's manager and Deadline reported the family's statement. Batayeh died in his sleep of cardiac arrest.

Batayeh's largest recurring role was on three episodes of Breaking Bad as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski. The laundromat was a front for Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) meth lab.

Also a standup comedian, Batayeh made appearances on shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Marco Polo, CSI: Miami, Sleeper Cell and more. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan also cast Batayeh in an episode of his short-lived series Battle Creek.

Batayeh was 52. The family says a memorial service is planned next week in Plymouth Michigan.