Tara Lipinski is a new mom.

The former Olympic figure skater, 41, recently welcomed her first child, daughter Georgie, with husband Todd Kapostasy, via surrogate after fertility struggles.

Lipinski and Kapostasy shared the news Wednesday on their Unexpecting podcast.

"I feel a happiness that I haven't ever felt," Lipinski said of parenthood.

"It's just a happiness that, A) I didn't think I was ever going to feel, and, B) I'm feeling it and it's surreal and I'm trying to remind myself that this is real life, because there are parts of me that it, really, sometimes, I'm kind of just like, 'Is this real?'"

Lipinski went public about her "heartbreaking" five-year fertility journey in August, telling fans she had experienced four miscarriages and six failed IVF transfers.

The Olympic gold medalist announced earlier this month that she and Kapostasy were expecting via surrogate.

"After our immune testing results we decided to take one of our own biological, genetic embryos and give it to a surrogate. We matched with a heaven sent surrogate Mikayla and we received a positive pregnancy test," she wrote on Instagram.

Lipinski and Kapostasy married in 2017.

Lipinski has served alongside Johnny Weir as a figure skating commentator for NBC since 2014.