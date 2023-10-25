The Country Music Association has announced a first round of performers for the 2023 CMA Awards.

The 57th annual ceremony will take place Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll and Carly Pearce will perform, along with K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Additional performers will be announced soon.

Jelly Roll will open the show with his song "Need a Favor" and also perform "Love Can Build a Bridge" with K. Michelle.

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney will take the stage with "Can't Break Up Now," while Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton will perform "We Don't Fight Anymore." Stapleton will also perform "White Horse."

Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town will perform "Delta Dawn," while Luke Bryan will take the stage with a medley of his hits. Lainey Wilson will perform "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. Jelly Roll follows with five nominations, while Luke Combs and Hardy have four nominations each.