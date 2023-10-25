FX is giving a glimpse of Fargo Season 5.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Juno Temple and Jon Hamm

Fargo is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name from the Coen brothers. The series is created by Noah Hawley, with each season set in a different era and centering on new characters.

Season 5 takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. Temple plays Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Temple), a seemingly typical Midwestern housewife who is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind after an unexpected series of events lands her in hot water with the authorities.

The trailer shows Dot's husband (David Rysdahl) learn his wife "isn't who she says she is."

Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani also star.

Fargo Season 5 premieres Nov. 21 on FX and will also stream on Hulu.