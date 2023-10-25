Netflix is teasing the new film Maestro.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the biopic Wednesday featuring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

Maestro is written by Cooper and Josh Singer and directed by Cooper. Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg produce alongside Cooper.

The new film explores the life of Bernstein, a famed American composer and conductor best known for West Side Story, and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Mulligan).

"A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love," an official description reads.

The trailer depicts Bernstein (Cooper) and Montealegre's (Mulligan) love story, but also alludes to his affairs with men.

"One can be as free as one likes without guilt or confession," Montealeagre tells Bernstein at one point. "Please, I know exactly who you are."

The cast also includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie and Gideon Glick.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the movie in August.

Maestro had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 22 and starts streaming Dec. 20 on Netflix.

Maestro is Cooper's follow-up to his directorial debut, A Star is Born.