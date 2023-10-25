Nicki Minaj is delaying the release of her album Pink Friday 2.

The 40-year-old singer and rapper said Tuesday that she is postponing the album's release to her birthday, Dec. 8.

Minaj shared the news in a video on Instagram.

"The new album date for this incredible body of work that I am so proud of is on a very special day to me and the Barbz," she said, referencing her fans. "It will come out on my birthday."

Minaj voiced her excitement for the album, saying, "I have never in my life been in love with something that I'm working on."

"So this entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far," she added.

Pink Friday 2 was originally scheduled for release Oct. 20 and was previously delayed to Nov. 17. Minaj postponed the album again due to her friend and fellow rapper Lil Wayne releasing an album, Welcome to Collegrove, with 2 Chainz on Nov. 17.

Pink Friday 2 will mark Minaj's first studio album since Queen, released in August 2018.

The rapper said in June that she plans to promote the album with a new tour scheduled to begin in "the first quarter of 2024."

Minaj has released several singles in 2023 thus far, including "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua for the Barbie movie.