Sister Wives will return for an 18th season in August.

TLC shared a premiere date, Aug. 20, and a trailer for the season Thursday.

Sister Wives is a reality series following Kody Brown and his polygamist family. Season 18 opens with Kody having divorced his third wife, Christine Brown, and struggling in his relationships with his first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife Janelle Brown.

Meanwhile, fourth wife Robyn Brown remains with Kody but mourns the breakdown of their family.

"In the upcoming season, Kody is still grappling with the fallout from his divorce from Christine, and he is struggling in many of his other relationships. Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way," an official synopsis reads.

"Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart. Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision. Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and after an explosive fight, she kicks him out."

The trailer shows Kody embrace his inner "devil" amid his conflicts with Meri, Janelle and Christine.

"I worked so hard to do what was right, and when you lose that? Well, I should just be the devil I think I am now," he says.

Kody and Christine split in November 2021 after 25 years together. Janelle and Meri both confirmed their separation from Kody in December 2022.

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC.