CBS released the trailer for the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special on Thursday. The hour-long special airs July 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Ahead of the 25th season, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves looks back at the past 24. Houseguests Cody Calafiore , Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas are featured.

The trailer highlights three marriage proposals that occurred in the house or on reunion specials. Rachel Reilly expresses regret over a fight with Regan Fox and confirms they are now friends.

Big Brother puts contestants in a house together with hidden cameras, competing in elimination competitions. Entertainment Tonight produced the reunion special. Nischelle Turner hosts.

Big Brother Season 25 premieres Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Both the special and the series also stream on Paramount+.