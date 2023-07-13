IFC Films and Shudder released the trailer for birth/rebirth on Thursday. The horror movie opens in theaters Aug. 18.

Rose ( Marin Ireland ) is a pathologist experimenting with re-animating the dead. Celie ( Judy Reyes ) is a nurse as Rose's hospital who discovers Rose experimenting on Celie's daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister) after an illness.

UPI reviewed birth/rebirth at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film presented a modern day Frankenstein scenario forcing Celie to do disturbing things to cover for Rose.

The trailer also includes positive quotes from The Verge, Dread Central and The Huffington Post.

Laura Moss wrote and directed birth/rebirth. Shudder has not announced a date for the film's premiere on its streaming service.