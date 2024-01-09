Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Shirley.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Tuesday featuring Regina King as Shirley Chisholm.

Shirley recounts the true story of Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for president of the United States.

Chisholm was elected to Congress in 1968, representing New York's 12th congressional district until 1983. She also took part in the 1972 presidential race.

Shirley centers on Chisholm's presidential campaign.

The film is written and directed by John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), with King and her sister Reina King to serve as producers.

The cast also includes Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Terrence Howard and late actor Lance Reddick.

Shirley premieres March 22 on Netflix.

King is known for starring on the HBO series The Leftovers and Watchmen.