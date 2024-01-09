Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton recently had a Harry Potter reunion.

Felton, 36, shared a photo with Isaacs, 60, Monday on Instagram that showed the pair posing outside of The Savoy hotel in London.

Isaacs and Felton played father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

"Father & son," Felton captioned the post.

Felton also recently reunited with Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films.

"Griffindork or not - I love this man very much," Felton captioned the Jan. 4 post.

Felton, Isaacs and other Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, took part in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special, which aired on Max in January 2022.

In addition, Felton and Isaacs paid tribute to Helen McCrory, who played Draco's mother, Narcissa Malfoy, following the actress' death in April 2021.

The Harry Potter film series consists of eight movies based on the J.K. Rowling books.

Felton has since appeared in Stratton and other films, while Isaacs has starred in Mass and appeared on The OA, Sex Education and The Great.