Apple TV+ is teasing the new docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Tuesday featuring Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick, team owner Robert Kraft and former quarterback Tom Brady

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is based on the Jeff Benedict book of the same name, which chronicles "the rise and historic 20-year run" of the Patriots football team during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era.

The 10-part series "explores the franchise's 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner's suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider's look at the road to -- and cost of -- greatness," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer features Belichick, Brady and Kraft, who appear in the show with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, league officials and sports journalists, and high-profile fans.

"In pro football, nobody's entitled to anything. You have to go out there and earn it," Belichick says in one scene.

"I was pretty intent on proving myself," Brady adds.

Apple TV+ previously released a teaser trailer that hints at the drama between Brady and Belichick.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Dynasty: New England Patriots premieres Feb. 16. The series is directed by Matthew Hamacheck and produced by Hamacheck, Brian Grazer Ron Howard , Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Jeff Benedict.

Fox Sports reported Sunday that Belichick is expected to part ways with the Patriots following the team's loss against the New York Jets. Belichick met with Kraft on Monday to discuss his future with the team, according to CBS News.