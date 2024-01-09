The London Inner South Coroner's Court shared O'Connor's cause of death in a statement Tuesday, according to People.
The coroner's office has now ceased its involvement in O'Connor's death.
The New York Times confirmed the news.
O'Connor died at age 56 in July 2023.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead," her family said at the time. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
O'Connor was best known for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U."
