South Korean singer Minho will release a new solo single in January.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, will release the song "Stay for a Night" on Jan. 6.

"Stay for a Night" is an R&B song featuring lo-fi style guitar riffs, rhythmic drums and a warm EP sound, along with Minho's calm vocals.

Minho co-wrote the song's lyrics, which convey the desire to reunite with a person who has always been by one's side.

"Stay for a Night" will mark Minho's first solo release since his debut solo EP, Chase, released in December 2022.

SHINee also consists of Onew, Key and Taemin. The group released the EP Hard in June.