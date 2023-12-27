Oprah Winfrey will host new OWN Spotlight specials featuring the stars of The Color Purple.

The Color Purple is a new film based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel. Henson, Barrino and Brooks play Shug, Celie and Sofia in the movie, which opened in theaters Monday.

Winfrey herself played Sofia in the 1985 film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg.

In the OWN specials, Henson, Barrino and Brooks reflect on the making of The Color Purple, how it changed their lives and what makes this new imagining of the tale so powerful.

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson will premiere Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. EST. Henson will discuss her character Shug, how she revisited her gift of singing and how the role challenged her to face her fears.

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino will air Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. Barrino will talk about her character Celie, share the personal inspiration behind her portrayal and how the character empowered her to heal.

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks will premiere Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. Brooks will discuss her character Sofia, her life-changing trip to Broadway as a teenager and how her rendition of the song "Hell No" helped her cast out fear and disbelief.