Ariana Grande will make her comeback in 2024.

The 30-year-old singer and actress confirmed Wednesday that she will release her seventh studio album in 2024.

Grande teased the album with a slideshow on Instagram featuring photos and videos from her time in the studio with singer Max Martin, songwriter Savan Kotecha, producer Ilya Salmanzadeh and other creators.

In one video, Grande gets emotional while lying on a sofa as she takes a break from recording.

"I'm so tired but so happy and grateful, but also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons and that moving is impossible," she says.

Grande captioned the post "see you next year."

Grande's mom, Joan Grande, responded in the comments, writing, "I love you so much... i'm screaming!!!!!!"

Grande released her most recent album, Positions, in October 2020.

More recently, the singer and actress has been focused on her R.E.M. Beauty business and her starring role in Wicked, a new film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel.

Grande is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater following her split from her husband, Dalton Gomez.