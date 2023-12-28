Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 89)-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 84)-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 69)-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 69)-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 47)-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 42)-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 33)-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty in 1994 (age 29)-- Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in 2001 (age 22)-- Actor Miles Brown in 2004 (age 19)