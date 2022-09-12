30 Rock actress Sherri Shepherd hopes to have a cast reunion.

The 55-year-old actress and television personality shared her hopes for a reunion during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Shepherd had a recurring role as Angie Jordan, the wife of Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), on 30 Rock, which had a seven-season run on NBC from 2006 to 2013.

Her notable appearances include the Season 5 episode "Queen of Jordan," which was presented as an episode of the fictional reality series Queen of Jordan.

On WWHL, Shepherd was asked if there were talks about making Queen of Jordan into a real spinoff series.

"It was talked about. I don't know what happened," the actress said. "I play Angie, Tracy Morgan 's wife."

"It didn't seem to go anywhere; everybody was so busy," she added. "But I sure hope they do a reunion of 30 Rock. I would be right there front and center, oh my gosh."

30 Rock also starred Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander and Alec Baldwin.

