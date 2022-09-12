HBO's Succession leads the 2022 nominees with 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show will compete with Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets in the category.
Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and the HBO limited series The White Lotus follow with 20 nominations each.
Ted Lasso will take on Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and other shows in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, while The White Lotus will face off with Dopesick in Outstanding Limited Series.
