'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder
UPI News Service, 09/12/2022
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is coming to Shudder in October.
Deadline reported Monday that the Boulet Brothers' Dragula spinoff will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 25. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+.
Titans is a 10-episode series featuring drag icons from previous Dragula seasons. The returning contestants will compete in drag artistry and physical challenges for a $100,000 grand prize, headlining spot on the upcoming world tour, and the first Dragula Titans crown and title.
Bloody Disgusting confirmed the news and said Titans will take place in a brand-new "underworld" created for the season.
"We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we've brought together," the Boulet Brothers said in a statement.
"There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show 'Gagula' during filming, and we really can't wait for audiences to see it -- this show is truly the most compelling content we've created to date," the pair added.
The Titans cast will be announced at a later date.
