Josh Duhamel is a married man.

The 49-year-old actor married his girlfriend, model and former pageant contestant Audra Mari , 28, at a wedding Saturday in North Dakota, People reported Monday.

Us Weekly said Duhamel and Mari married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Mari's hometown of Fargo.

The couple were seen leaving the church in a red vintage convertible, according to Page Six.

TMZ said Duhamel, Mari and what appeared to be their wedding party were later spotted having drinks at Duffy's Tavern.

Duhamel and Mari were first linked in 2019 following Duhamel's split from his ex-wife, singer Fergie . The couple got engaged in January.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!" Duhamel said on Instagram at the time.

Duhamel and Fergie have a 9-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Duhamel is known for playing Leo du Pres on All My Children and Danny McCoy on Las Vegas. He more recently appeared in the series Jupiter's Legacy and The Thing About Pam.